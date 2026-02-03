Key events in Kerala today: Mining and Geology Department seminar, Book Festival on Feb 3
The three-day conclave of the State Child Rights Commission to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, CM Mega Quiz district-level competition in Kochi, declaration of autonomous status for Baselius College in Kottayam, Kathakali performance 'Mohini Vijayam' by the Edappally Kathakali Appreciation Forum in Kochi, International Ayurveda and Wellness Conclave 2026 in Kozhikode, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Febiruary 3, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- PMG Kerala Bank Auditorium: The three-day conclave of the State Child Rights Commission to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 10:00 am.
- Kovalam Arts and Crafts Village: Mining and Geology Department seminar to be inaugurated by Minister P. Rajeev at 10:00 am.
- Thycadu Guest House: Inauguration of the distribution of the CM Research Fellowship for Minorities by Minister V. Abdurahiman at 2:30 pm.
- Press Club: Release of the book Porattathinte Kadalirambam (The Roar of the Sea of Struggle), the life story of T. Peter written by K. Sajimon, by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan at 10:30 am.
- Vazhuthacaud CABCO: Release of the urban farming handbook prepared by Vellayani Agricultural College and the inauguration of the urban farming e-commerce platform at 3:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Sahithyapravarthaka Sahakaranasangham, Ponkunnam Varkey Hall: Book Festival – 9:30 am.
- DC Kizhakemuri Idam, Lalithakala Academi Art Gallery: Sculpture Exhibition ‘Echoes of Silence’ – 10:00 am.
- Collectorate Compound: District-level inauguration of the 'Healthy Kerala' Campaign. Flag-off of the campaign's promotional vehicle by District Medical Officer Dr N Priya – 10:30 am.
- Baselius College Auditorium: Autonomy Conference 'Nova'. Declaration of autonomous status for the college. By Dr Zacharias Mar Aprem – 1:15 pm.
- Baselius College Digital Theatre: Felicitation by 'We Baselians' for alumnus Justice V.G. Arun (retired High Court Judge). Memento presentation by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA – 3:30 pm.
Ernakulam
- CMFRI: Open House Exhibition on marine life – 9:00 am; Seminar on higher education opportunities in the agro-allied sector – 2:30 pm.
- Ernakulam St. Teresa's College: CM Mega Quiz district-level competition – 9:00 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Introduction to Kathakali, 'Udalmozhi' by Peesappilli Rajeevan – 4:00 pm; Edappally Senior Citizen Forum's weekly lecture: "No Need to Fear Cancer" by Dr C N Mohanan Nair – 5:30 pm; Kathakali performance 'Mohini Vijayam' by the Edappally Kathakali Appreciation Forum – 6:30 pm.
- South Panampilly Nagar, West End Auditorium: Twenty20 Party's political explanatory meeting – 4:00 pm.
- Ernakulam, TD Road, Lakshmibai Memorial Tower: Paatheyam lecture on "Memory Loss in the Elderly – Solutions" by Dr P S Baby Chakrapani – 5:00 pm.
- Thammanam Vinoda Library: Akshara Carol, by Kishordas – 5:30 pm.
- Karikkamuri Chavara Cultural Centre: Cochin Film Society's 'Revisiting Legendary Directors' series – Screening of Ingmar Bergman's film 'Wild Strawberries,' followed by a lecture by Dr P J Saju – 5:45 pm.
Kozhikode
- Parappil MM VHSS School Hall: Life-saving training and traffic safety class jointly organized by MM Old Students' Association, NSS Unit, and Trauma Care Unit at 9:00 am.
- Mofussil Bus Stand: Felicitation by the Motor Vehicles Department for Shinoj from Choolattippara, Areekode, the bus driver who miraculously saved a child from falling under a bus, at 9:30 am.
- Vyapara Bhavan: Fireworks Merchants' Association State Conference, inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan at 9:30 am.
- Hotel De Morra, near Cyber Park: International Ayurveda and Wellness Conclave 2026, Exhibition, B2B Meet at 10:00 am.
- Aathma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: Aathma Art Gallery's Aathma Global Art Movement presents the "Dear Vincent" exhibition at 10:30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition by Khadija Sayan at 11:00 am.
- Chevarambalam Thayatt Illam Devayanam Mural Study Centre: Inauguration of a mural wall prepared by students, by Artist Madanan at 4:00 pm.
- Alakapuri: In connection with World Cancer Day, a discussion led by 'Pratheeksha' - DMO Dr K Rajaram at 4:00 pm.
- Malabar Chamber P V Swamy Memorial Hall: Discussion on the Union Budget, Dr Stanu R Nair (IIMK) at 5:00 pm.
