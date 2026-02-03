Kasaragod: Shekunhi (50), who was critically injured in the knife attack in which a man killed his teenage daughter at Thuminadu in Manjeshwar, has died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. It has now become a case of double murder.

Shekunhi was stabbed in the thigh when he tried to stop the attack on his niece, K U Mariyamath Jumaila (18), by her father, Ummer Farooq, on Monday evening. Jumaila was stabbed in the neck and died on reaching the hospital in Mangaluru.

The incident occurred on Monday at Shekunhi's house in Thuminadu. Shekunhi was Thahira's sister's husband. Thahira (41) had asked her husband, Ummer Farooq, a native of Kunjathur in Manjeshwar panchayat, to come to her sister's house on Monday evening, to end their relationship. Jumaila accompanied her mother to the house.

Manjeshwar panchayat member Illiyas Thuminad said Ummer Farooq arrived at the house with his brother. During the discussion, Thahira handed over gold ornaments and property documents to Ummer Farooq and asked him to leave her life, as she wanted a divorce.

After taking the documents, he began to walk out. Suddenly, he turned back and stabbed his daughter in the neck, said Manjeshwar panchayat member Illiyas Thuminad. Illiyas hinted that Ummer Farooq appeared to have come prepared with a dagger.

Jumaila collapsed on the spot and bled profusely. When Shekunhi, Thahira's sister's husband, tried to intervene and stop the attack, Ummer Farooq stabbed him as well, causing severe injuries, particularly to his thigh, the police said.

Jumaila was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru, but doctors declared her dead. Shekunhi, who had been admitted in a critical condition following the attack, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning, said Kasaragod District Panchayat member Harshad Vorkady.

Ummer Farooq was arrested by the Manjeshwar police on Monday itself.

Ummer Farooq had returned from a West Asian country about three months ago. Illiyas and Harshad alleged that he was addicted to marijuana and frequently created disturbances at home.