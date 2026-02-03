ADVERTISEMENT
Pathanamthitta: A Class 12 student drowned in the Pamba River at Kozhancherry on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Niranjan, a native of Melevettipuram. Officials said Niranjan was part of a group of six students who had gone to the river for swimming.

According to Pathanamthitta Fire and Rescue personnel, a scuba team was deployed for a search after an alert was received. "We immediately reached the spot and started searching for the boy. Despite best efforts, he was already dead when we pulled him out of the water," they said.

His body will be shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family.

