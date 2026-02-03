Ettumanoor: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has tried a unique campaign to create awareness of traffic rules among the public. Bike riders who didn’t wear helmets and drivers who violated traffic rules were greeted by none other than 'Yama', the God of Death, himself with garlands.

The department decided to try an idea that elicited laughter while spreading awareness as part of the conclusion of road safety month. The awareness rally was flagged off by Kottayam additional superintendent of police K K Vishwanathan. Meanwhile, noted mimicry artist G Jagdish who also runs a motor driving school donned the role of Yama.

Kottayam RTO office motor vehicle inspector K R Thampi, MVI Melvin Cleetus, MVI K R Rajesh Kumar, Kottayam enforcement motor vehicle inspector Vel Goutham, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors, Kottayam RT office assistant motor inspector TS Sajith, PS Sunilkumar and Radhin Mohan, respectively, spoke at the event.