Malayalis are unlikely to forget Nirupama Krishnan, the central character of the film 'How Old Are You', anytime soon. Invited as a guest of the President, her journey to Delhi resonated far beyond the screen, becoming a metaphor for the social and emotional awakening of women in Kerala. Yet, for all its impact, that story remained confined to reel life.

In real life, however, a similar journey has just unfolded from Alappuzha. A young woman from Sree Ayyappa College, Chengannur, travelled to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She is K B Bhuva Shamyukha Varshini, a second-year BCom student specialising in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

Bhuva was among the 34 candidates selected from Kerala for the national finals of the Union Government’s Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD), 2026. Notably, she was the only participant from Alappuzha district to earn a place in this cohort.

The VBYLD was held from January 9 to 12 as a national platform for young minds to share ideas on India’s development. The selection process unfolded in three stages. The first was a nationwide quiz competition that drew nearly 50 lakh participants from across the country.

Those shortlisted advanced to the second stage, an essay competition on the theme `Atmanirbhar Bharat – make in India, make for the world'. Winners from this round moved on to the third stage, where they presented their ideas through PowerPoint presentations on chosen topics. Participants selected at this level earned the opportunity to present their ideas at the national forum.

The Delhi programme spanned seven days. On the fourth day, January 12, observed as National Youth Day, shortlisted presentations were made before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, participants representing Kerala were hosted for a dinner with the Prime Minister, led by Union Minister George Kurian.

This year marked the second edition of the VBYLD programme. At the national level, Bhuva presented her ideas on women entrepreneurship, a theme that was selected for discussion. Elated by the opportunity to share her vision on such a prestigious platform, she also speaks with undisguised joy about meeting the Prime Minister in person and sharing a meal with him.