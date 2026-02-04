Thiruvananthapuram: A Fast Track Special POCSO Court on Wednesday sentenced a 54-year-old man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹26,000 for forcibly kissing a minor girl.

The accused, Basil Joseph alias Edison (54), a native of Vettukad, was convicted by Judge Anju Meera Birla. The court ruled that in default of payment of the fine, the accused would have to undergo an additional three years and three months of imprisonment.

The court also ordered that the sentences awarded under various sections would run concurrently, making the effective term of imprisonment five years. The judgment further directed that the fine amount, along with compensation through the Legal Services Authority, be paid to the survivor.

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm on October 20, 2024. According to the prosecution, Basil, a neighbour of the girl, beckoned while she was playing on the terrace of her house. When she came closer, he pointed to a flower pot and asked her to fetch it for him. After the child handed over the pot, the accused grabbed her hand, pulled her, and told her he would release her only if she kissed him.

Despite the child pleading to let go, the accused refused. Frightened, the girl eventually kissed him, following which the accused released her.

The girl then cried and informed her father of the incident. Seeing her father, Basil fled the scene.

Special Public Prosecutor Adv RS Vijay Mohan and Adv Surabhi P appeared for the prosecution. The case was investigated by Valiyathura Police Sub-Inspector Jayasree S. The prosecution examined 13 witnesses and presented 20 documents and 3 material objects as evidence.