Kasaragod: A 53-year-old woman, who had been undergoing treatment after accidentally ingesting poison, passed away on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as B P Shobha of Mottayamkochi in Kolichal.

As per reports, the victim accidentally consumed rodenticide that had fallen into a glass while setting a trap for a rat. She later drank water from the same glass, which is believed to have caused her death.

Shobha, who had developed uneasiness, was initially admitted to private hospitals in Mangalore and later in Kannur. She was subsequently transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed to her condition.

She is survived by her husband, Sajeevan and her children, Saneesh and Sachithra, who are married to Shanti and Saneesh, respectively.