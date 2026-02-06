Key events in Kerala today: Women and Child Development Conclave, Mohiniyattam performance, on Feb 6
Thiruvananthapuram
- Nishagandhi Auditorium: Women and Child Development Conclave. Ministers Veena George, V Sivankutty. 9.30 am.
- Vazhuthacaud, Cotton Hill School: State-level inauguration of the ‘Aksharam Aarogyam’ (Literacy, Health) school health program by Minister Veena George. 11 am
- Nandavanam, Prof N Krishnapillai Hall: Prof S. Guptan Nair Foundation Award Ceremony. 5.30 pm
- Press Club: Release of the book ‘Mazha Kaathoru Penkutti’ (The Girl Who Waited for the Rain) by Vidya Sreekumar. 4 pm
- Thampanoor, Hotel Fort Manor: Inauguration of the Trivandrum Legacy Lions Club. 6 pm
- Central Stadium: Inauguration of the two-day 'Eat Right Kerala, Safe for a Better Life' program by Minister Veena George. 11.30 am
Kottayam
- K.C. Mammen Mappila Hall: Inauguration of the ABVP State Conference. National Secretary Shravan B. Raj – 11.45 am.
- Kottayam Sahithyapravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham (SPCS) Ponkunnam Varkey Hall: Book Festival – 9.30 am.
- KPS Menon Hall: 'Mera Saaya', a Lata Mangeshkar musical evening by Sarita Rahman. Speeches by S. Gopalakrishnan and Abraham Itticheria – 5 pm.
- Press Club Hall: Inauguration of the Kottayam International Film Festival organizing committee formation meeting. Minister V N Vasavan – 5 pm.
- Kanjikuzhi LP School: Vijayapuram Panchayat Ward 15 (Kalathippady) Grama Sabha (Village Council Meeting) – 4 pm.
Ernakulam
- Gokulam Convention Centre: State Conference of the Kerala Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (KFOG) – 9 am, Inauguration by Dr Bhaskar Pal at 5 pm.
- Kacherippady Gandhibhavan: "Indian Socialist @ 90" Organising Committee review meeting, Prof. Anandkumar – 10:30 am.
- Kochi Marriott Hotel, Solitaire Hall: Federal Bank Kochi Marathon Expo - 11 am.
- Chittoor Road YMCA: Budget review conducted by Ernakulam YMCA and CPPR Kochi - 6 pm.
- Vyttila Hotel Anugraha Hall: E. J. Antony Master commemoration, organised by the Samskarika Kendram (Cultural Centre) – C K Manishankar - 6 pm.
- St. Teresa's College: Announcement of the Dual Degree Master's Program – by the Vice-Chancellor of MG University - 3 pm.
- Mercy Hotel: Inauguration of the Y's Men International Platinum Jubilee celebration – Justice Devan Ramachandran - 6 pm.
- Thevara Sacred Heart College: Render 2026 Design Festival - 10 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram (Cultural Centre): Mohiniyattam performance organised by the Edappally Nrithaswadaka Sadas (Dance Lovers' Forum) - 6.30 pm.
- Thamanam Vinoda Library: K K Raveendran condolence meeting - 6.30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Kairali Showroom at Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Exhibition and sale of Aranmula mirrors 10 am.
- Aathma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Aathma Art Gallery and Aathma Global Art Movement 10.30 am.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Photo exhibition by Khadeeja Sayan 11 am.
- Vellayil Railway Station: Lions International 318 E to donate a wheelchair to Vellayil Railway Station – Corporation Councillor Safri Vellayil to preside, 3 pm.
- Bhattroad Samudra Hall: All Kerala Fish Merchants' Association District Conference. Inauguration of the delegates' meet by District Panchayat President Milli Mohan at 3 pm; inauguration of the public meeting by Minister P A Mohammed Riyas at 5 pm.
- Gandhi Griham: Sangeeth Sagar Working Committee meeting 3.30 pm.
- Vengeri Nursery School: Inauguration of the annual day celebration by Mayor O Sadasivan 4 pm.
