Mananthavady, Wayanad: A debt-ridden businessman died after allegedly setting fire to himself, his wife and three children inside a car and crashing the vehicle into a house at Erumatheruvu here late on Thursday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sajeer, 42, a native of Vallithodu in Iritty, Kannur district. He had been running a bakery in Kutta, a border town in Karnataka, for the past few years. According to police, Sajeer had earlier owned the commercial building housing the bakery but had leased it out due to financial difficulties. The building was later passed to the leasee because Sajeer was unable to repay the loan. The house into which the car crashed belongs to Bappu, who currently owns the commercial building in Kutta that was earlier owned by Sajeer, police said.

While Sajeer died on the spot, his wife sustained around 50 per cent burn injuries, and their three children suffered minor burns. All four were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mananthavady, where they are undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm. The sound of the crash and the flames drew residents to the spot. Neighbours attempted to douse the fire but were unsuccessful. However, they managed to rescue the injured wife and the three children from the burning vehicle.

Police said Sajeer had released a nearly 10-minute video shortly before the incident, in which he anticipated that his family would not survive and blamed the owner of the building in Kutta for his actions. The video is being examined as part of the investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that petrol was poured on the occupants of the car before it was set on fire and driven into the house. Police recovered remnants of plastic containers suspected to have been used to carry petrol. Fire and Rescue personnel from Mananthavady reached the spot and carried out firefighting operations. The Mananthavady police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.