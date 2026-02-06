Thiruvananthapuram: Police have registered a case against actor Maniyanpilla Raju in connection with a hit-and-run incident in which two bike riders were seriously injured near the Trivandrum Club at Vazhuthacaud on Thursday night. The actor appeared before the Museum police on Friday morning. Police said they had visited the actor’s residence on Thursday but were unable to locate either him or the car involved in the incident. Multiple attempts to contact him over the phone were unsuccessful as his mobile remained switched off.

Speaking to the media after arriving at the Museum police station on Friday, Maniyanpilla Raju said the motorcycle had hit his vehicle and that CCTV footage would support his claim.

“I panicked after the accident and returned home. I am a cancer survivor and am currently suffering from chikungunya. I was unable to help them at that point. My wife was also alone at home. However, I informed others to help the injured,” he said.

According to the FIR registered at the Museum police station, the accident occurred at around 9.30 pm on February 5 when a car bearing registration number KL 01 CJ 0004 allegedly hit a Royal Enfield motorcycle carrying two youths. The car was reportedly driven in a rash and negligent manner after exiting the Trivandrum Club, endangering human life. The FIR states that the driver of the car failed to stop the vehicle after the accident, did not provide first aid to the injured, and did not inform the police or other authorities before fleeing the scene.

The injured have been identified as Sooraj, 20, and Nidev, 20, both residents of Thiruvananthapuram. Police said Sooraj sustained fractures to his left leg and shoulder, while Nidev suffered injuries to his head and legs. Both were admitted to a private hospital in the city for treatment.

Based on registration records, police confirmed that the car involved in the accident is registered in the name of Sudheer Kumar Raju, the actor’s real name. Police had recovered a dislodged number plate from the accident site, which helped identify the vehicle.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 134(A) and 134(B) of the Motor Vehicles Act.