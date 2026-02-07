The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has arrested a Revenue Inspector attached to Maradu Municipality in Ernakulam for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹3,000 for issuing ownership certificates.

The arrested official is Saiju A G, a native of Kottankulangara, Alappuzha. He was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from a complainant, a resident of Champakkara in Ernakulam.

According to the VACB, the complainant had applied for ownership certificates for two houses purchased within the limits of Maradu Municipality in the names of her daughter and son-in-law, who are working abroad. The applications were submitted through Akshaya on January 3, after paying the prescribed fee of ₹1,200.

Following the applications, Saiju conducted site inspections at both properties. However, when the ownership certificates were not issued even after the inspection, the complainant approached him directly. During this meeting, Saiju allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 and forcibly took ₹2,000 from the complainant.

After receiving the money, he reportedly told the complainant that he would issue the ownership certificate for only one house and instructed her to submit a fresh application through Akshaya for the second property, claiming that the earlier application was redirected.

The complainant later submitted a fresh application. When she met Saiju again on Friday, he asked her to bring the remaining ₹3,000 the following day. The complainant then informed the VACB Dysp of the Ernakulam unit. Acting on his directions, the Vigilance team laid a trap.

On Saturday at around 12.50 pm, VACB officials caught Saiju red-handed while he was accepting ₹3,000 from the complainant inside the Maradu Municipality office. Saiju will be produced before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court.