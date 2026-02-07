Thrissur: A scuffle broke out during the Thrissur Corporation council meeting on Saturday after opposition members quarrelled with Mayor Niji Justin over seating arrangements. The dispute led to a clash between UDF and LDF members and left two people injured. Police took 13 councillors into custody to bring the situation under control.

The dramatic incident unfolded when the mayor ordered the presentation of a white paper detailing the corporation’s 10-year statistics. According to reports, the dispute over seating arrangements erupted after LDF councillors questioned the mayor for not allowing them to sit together, while BJP councillors were permitted to do so.

Earlier, BJP councillors had demanded that they be allowed to sit together during the council session, which did not draw objections from Left councillors at the time. However, when seating arrangements were changed, LDF councillors protested. Following the altercation, Left-wing councillors staged a protest against the mayor.

The council meeting witnessed further dramatic scenes when LDF councillor Aneesh Ahammad rushed towards the mayor’s seat, and UDF councillors attempted to block him.

Mayor Dr Niji Justin alleged that opposition councillors behaved in an undemocratic manner. The 13 Left councillors who were taken into custody were later released.