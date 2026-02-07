ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp

Kadalundi: Vivid images of Lord Siva are bringing the walls of the Mannur Siva Temple to life, through a mural project by an art teacher that blends devotion, art, and communal harmony.

The murals are being painted by K T Shareefa, a native of Kunnathupadi near here. Taken up at the request of the temple’s trustee board, the project features 10 paintings depicting the Sivalingam, Siva with Parvati, Dakshinamurthy, Ardhanarishvara, Siva in his complete form, and various other manifestations of the deity. Efforts are under way to complete the project ahead of Shivaratri.

The artwork spans three walls of the temple. Shareefa is completing the project with assistance from Shashi Leo, Malappuram district vice president of the Kerala Chitrakala Parishath. Temple trustee board chairman Pradeep Pookkat said Shareefa was entrusted with the task to promote religious harmony and to convey the message that festivals and celebrations are shared cultural expressions that belong to everyone.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.