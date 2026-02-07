Kadalundi: Vivid images of Lord Siva are bringing the walls of the Mannur Siva Temple to life, through a mural project by an art teacher that blends devotion, art, and communal harmony.

The murals are being painted by K T Shareefa, a native of Kunnathupadi near here. Taken up at the request of the temple’s trustee board, the project features 10 paintings depicting the Sivalingam, Siva with Parvati, Dakshinamurthy, Ardhanarishvara, Siva in his complete form, and various other manifestations of the deity. Efforts are under way to complete the project ahead of Shivaratri.

The artwork spans three walls of the temple. Shareefa is completing the project with assistance from Shashi Leo, Malappuram district vice president of the Kerala Chitrakala Parishath. Temple trustee board chairman Pradeep Pookkat said Shareefa was entrusted with the task to promote religious harmony and to convey the message that festivals and celebrations are shared cultural expressions that belong to everyone.