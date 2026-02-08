The 34-year-old former assistant professor from Ernakulam has secured yet another legal victory, with the Kerala High Court ordering the Forest Department to pay her ₹50,000 in compensation for the inordinate delay in disbursing the amount due for the land she surrendered, which caused her considerable mental stress. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M, in its judgment, noted that the delay was entirely on the part of the department and took into account the fact that the petitioner, Maymol P Davis, had appeared in person throughout the proceedings.

She had argued the case on her own after learning the law independently, using LLB syllabi of various universities. “There has been an inordinate delay on the part of the department in releasing her compensation, and the petitioner deserves to be compensated,” the court said, directing the State to pay ₹50,000 within two weeks. The judge also warned that failure to comply would invite contempt proceedings.

Maymol surrendered her land in Vengoor to the Forest Department under the Rebuild Kerala Development Programme in 2023, citing frequent wildlife incursions. However, she was forced to approach the High Court after her original title deed went missing, delaying property registration and the release of compensation. Unable to afford legal assistance, she taught herself law using Delhi University’s LLB syllabus, learned to draft petitions, and argued her case in court.

In July 2024, the High Court directed the Forest Department to release ₹45 lakh as compensation. The amount, however, was disbursed only by August 2025, following multiple contempt petitions filed by Maymol. She later moved the court again, seeking ₹3 lakh as compensation for the prolonged legal ordeal.

“The ₹50,000 awarded now recognises the mental stress I endured over the years while fighting the case on my own,” Maymol said, adding that proceedings on her claim for ₹3 lakh towards procedural costs are yet to begin.

“Finally, my efforts have been acknowledged,” she said, adding that she is prepared to take the matter up to the Supreme Court if the Forest Department appeals the order. A vlogger by profession, Maymol said the prolonged litigation forced her to stop vlogging, affecting her income significantly. “If my fight encourages others to trust the judiciary and stand up for themselves, that gives me immense satisfaction,” she added.

Maymol recently won another case against the Kerala State Election Commission, securing the restoration of her name to the voters’ list just ahead of the local body polls. She is now preparing to file a public interest litigation in the High Court on behalf of 33 others who, she says, have faced similar delays from the Forest Department.

A double post-graduate, Maymol lives with her mother Moly Davis, a cancer patient, and her brother, George Davis.