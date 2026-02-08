Police carried out extensive inspections among migrant workers in Perumbavoor, registering nine cases related to narcotics, officials said on Sunday. During checks conducted at lodges, three women were taken into custody for staying without valid documents.

Inspections were conducted at places where migrant workers reside, as well as at lodges, markets, and bus stands. More than 100 police personnel, along with excise officials, were deployed in special squads. Dog squads and bomb squads also took part in the operation.

Meanwhile, a vigilance committee will be formed to identify and address issues related to migrant workers living in Perumbavoor town and the surrounding areas. The decision was made at a meeting held at the district police headquarters, chaired by the District Police Chief KS Sudarshan.

The committee, convened by the Perumbavoor Sub-Divisional Police Officer, will meet during the first week of every month. The presidents and vice-presidents of the Vengola and Vazhakkulam panchayats, the Perumbavoor municipality chairperson and members, representatives of political, religious, social, and cultural organisations, and migrant worker representatives will be members of the committee.

The committee will conduct a comprehensive review of issues such as drug and alcohol abuse, illegal activities, and other social problems among migrant workers. It will also collect data on workers and their family members, conduct awareness programmes, organise medical camps and health awareness initiatives, and ensure access to education for workers' children. Strict action will be taken against the lodges involved in illegal activities.

The operation was led by Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police Hardik Meena.