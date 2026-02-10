Thombikandam: The plantation attached to the Central Experiment Station of the Rubber Board here has turned into an overgrown jungle, posing a growing threat to people living in its vicinity.

Spanning the villages of Chethakkal, Idamuri, Thombikandam and Valiyapathal, the plantation has been left largely unmaintained and has become a refuge for deer, peacocks and wild boars. There have even been reports of a leopard sighting, prompting an inspection by forest officials.

The plantation is also home to highly venomous snakes, which sometimes enter houses at the edges of the property, instilling fear among locals. Wild boars regularly emerge from the dense undergrowth at night, causing significant damage to crops in nearby fields.

Residents say that walking along the roads near the plantation has become increasingly difficult, especially after dusk. They also express frustration that authorities have taken no steps to clear the overgrowth or properly maintain the plantation. Despite repeated complaints to Rubber Board officials, no action has been taken so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the situation continues to threaten lives and property, residents have warned that they will rise into a strong protest.