Kochi: In a setback to the Kerala University Vice Chancellor, the Kerala High Court on Thursday allowed the current students’ union of the varsity to continue until the expiry of its one-year tenure and also permitted it to hold the arts festivals planned by the body. While considering a plea filed by students’ union chairman Ashwin S Nair, the court also directed the university to release funds for the festivals.

The SFI-led College Union approached the court after Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal ordered the dissolution of the union and announced fresh elections following a protest. Violence broke out at the university headquarters on February 10 after SFI activists protested against the VC for denying permission to conduct the arts festival and for not releasing funds for the same.

In the petition, the SFI leader argued that university rules permit the students’ body to continue for 12 months from the date of its constitution, and that its term ends on February 27.

Advocate TB Hood, appearing for Nair, said the petition did not challenge the VC’s order but only sought permission for the students’ union to complete its tenure and hold the arts festivals as planned.

The court asked the university’s lawyer to seek instructions on the plea by February 16 and issued notice to the Vice Chancellor through a special messenger.

Following the interim order, SFI activists, the student wing of the CPM, held demonstrations outside the VC’s residence.

SFI had launched a day-and-night agitation against the VC on February 9. On the second day of the protest, students clashed with the police, following which several SFI leaders were detained. The leaders alleged that the Vice Chancellor had failed to address their concerns or hold talks with them, and said the protest would continue until their demands are met.

They also demanded the immediate release of the travelling allowance (TA) dues for sports students, which they said have been pending for several months. However, vowing to suppress the protest with an iron fist, the VC dissolved the students’ union.