The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked whether the state could consider introducing a paid menstrual leave policy for women conductors of the KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation).

When the matter came up before Justice N Nagaresh, counsel for the petitioners submitted that the KSRTC follows a double-duty system, with conductors working around 14 to 16 hours a day. He sought a direction to consider the petitioners' representation seeking two days of paid menstrual leave for women conductors.

The standing counsel for the KSRTC opposed the plea, contending that the corporation cannot introduce a menstrual leave policy on its own. Reiterating the stand in its counter affidavit, the counsel submitted that the Kerala Service Rules (KSR) do not provide for menstrual leave and that it is a policy decision to be taken by the government.

The petitioners' counsel clarified that the direction sought was only to the state to consider the representation. He added that similar policies have been implemented in Karnataka, Odisha and Bihar.

Justice Nagaresh then asked the government pleader whether the state could consider the issue, observing that it was a "very serious matter." The government pleader sought time to obtain instructions.

The court directed the government pleader to get instructions on whether the representation could be considered and posted the case after two weeks.

(With LiveLaw inputs)