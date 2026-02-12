Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp

Kozhikode: A 12-year-old girl was electrocuted after coming into contact with a Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) power line near Koduvally in the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Thanha, daughter of Kalathingal Rasheed, a resident of Kacherimukku near Koduvally town.

According to the Koduvally police, the incident occurred around 7 pm while the girl was playing with her friends. She was standing on the sunshade of a neighbouring house that was under construction when she accidentally touched an electric line passing nearby.

She was rushed to a hospital immediately, but doctors declared her brought dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the power line running adjacent to the house had PVC insulation. However, a portion of the covering was reportedly missing, which is suspected to have caused the electrocution. An investigation is underway.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.