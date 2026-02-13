Key events in Kerala today: Inauguration of the Election Commission's Vote Vehicle, music concert on Feb 13
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kanakakkunnu: Inauguration of the Election Commission's Vote Vehicle, 11 am
- Vylopilly Samskrithi Bhavan: ONV Memorial Evening by the ONV Cultural Academy, 6 pm
- Kanakakkunnu: Inauguration of the Nishagandhi Dance Festival, 6 pm
- Kamaleswaram Granthasala (Library) Hall: Priyanandan Film Festival, organised by Sree Narayana Samadhi Smaraka Film Society and Chala Sangha Drishya Film Society, 6 pm
- Fort Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Music concert by Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha Sabha, 6 pm
- Anayara Eeshalayam: Sivaratri Panchaha Yajnam (a five-day ritual), 10 am
- Karyavattom Govt. UPS: Inauguration of the new two-storey building and 'Varnakkoodaram'. Attended by Minister V Sivankutty and Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, 3.30 pm
- Kuzhivila Govt. UPS: Inauguration of the school's 110th anniversary celebration. Attended by Minister V Sivankutty and Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, 2 pm
Kollam
- Ashramam Yunus Convention Centre: Inauguration of the first UG-PG Convocation of Sree Narayana Guru Open University by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at 11 am.
- Ashramam 8 Point Art Cafe: 'Anaswaram' exhibition of pottery and murals at 10 am.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam St. Albert's School: Inauguration of the fourth phase of the 'Fruit Tree Garden in Schools' project, led by the K.V. Thomas Vidhyadhanam Trust – by Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil. Distribution of curry leaf saplings to students by Mayor V K Minimol. 10 am.
- Ernakulam Govt. Girls High School Auditorium: Announcement and jersey distribution for the Summer Sports Coaching Camp 2026 at 7.30 am.
- St. Teresa's College: 101st College Day celebration – Prof Dr G B Reddy at 10.30 am.
- Ernakulam District Court Bar Association Hall: District Lawyers' Congress leadership meeting and membership distribution – T J Vinod MLA at 3 pm.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Keep Fit Mr Kerala and Mr King Kerala competition, organised by the Kerala Health Club Organisation at 8.30 pm.
- Le Meridien Hotel, Kundannoor: International conference of the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at 8.30 am.
- Rajagiri Valley Campus, Kakkanad: Rajagiri International Management Conference at 9:15 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Enfans Play School annual day celebration at 5 pm.
- OED Gallery, Mattancherry: 'Whispering Clay', an exhibition of clay sculptures by Vimoo Sanghvi – 11 am.
Kozhikode
- Chathamangalam MES College: Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival ‘Gala Culifro’, 9 am.
- Kairali Showroom at Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Exhibition and sale of Aranmula mirrors, 10 am.
- Atma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: ‘Dear Vincent’ exhibition by Atma Art Gallery, Atma Global Art Movement, 10.30 am.
- In front of the Collectorate: Musical offering (Sangeetharchana) led by Sangeetha Sagar, demanding solutions for artists' issues, 10.30 am.
- Sikshak Sadan: Kerala Sanskrit Teachers' Federation State Conference, Delegates' meet, 11 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Painting exhibition by students, organised by Alakode Sharon School of Arts, 11 am.
- K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: Workshop on 'The Global Politics of Violence' by the 'Roots of Gaza' organising committee. Speakers: Dr Malavika Binny, 2 pm, Prof. M.K. Ramakrishnan, 3 pm, Dr Sunil P Elayidom, 4.30 pm, Prof. K M Seethi, 5.30 pm.
- Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall: Kerala School Teachers' Movement State Conference, Inauguration of the delegates' meet by Welfare Party State Treasurer Sajeed Khalid, 3 pm.
- Muthalakkulam: Public conference of KNM (Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen), 'Souhruda Keralam Navodhana Prasthanathinte Kaiyoppu' (Signature of Renaissance Movement for a Harmonious Kerala), Inauguration by KNM President T P Abdullakoya Madani, 4 pm.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: ‘Iniyum Marikkatha Bhoomi’ (The Earth That Is Not Yet Dead), a visual representation of O N V Kurup's poems, 6.30 pm.
- NIT Calicut: SPIC MACAY State Convention, 6.30 pm.
