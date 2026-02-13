Thiruvananthapuram: The Poojappura police have registered a theft case at the high-security Pangode Military Camp after two elephant tusks worth over ₹2 crore went missing.

According to the complaint, the tusks were reported stolen from within the camp premises. The police have booked the case under Sections 331(4) and 305(e) of BNS.

Police suspect a person who had entered the camp to organise a DJ party. “We currently don't have any information about the theft. We are gathering the information,” the Defence PRO told Onmanorama. The police have launched a detailed probe, and further investigation is under way.

Pangode Military Camp is an Indian Army base in Thirumala, Thiruvananthapuram. Functioning under the Southern Command, the station conducts key training activities and hosts joint military exercises.

The camp enforces stringent access restrictions and remains a tightly controlled zone. It is regarded as one of the state’s major defence establishments.