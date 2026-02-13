About ten years ago, films found their audience through word of mouth, memorable trailers, and posters. Now, most promotion happens online, with press conferences, trailer launches, interviews, and theatre visits taking center stage. None of this would work without the artists themselves, who are now essential not just during filming but in spreading the word afterward, too.

This evolving landscape highlights the significance of actor Biju Menon’s absence from recent promotional activities, which were criticised by FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan. According to him, the actor had breached his contract by skipping promotions for producer Anoop Kannan’s film 'Nadanna Sambhavam,' a serious' breach of contract'.

So, what exactly does the contract system, aligning with the requirements of the Copyright Act, 1957, drawn up by the Kerala Film Producer's Association, state? The KFPA outlines that the standard promotion period for a film is typically 10 days, although this can vary depending on the project. Once an actor has signed the contract, they are legally bound to honour these terms, regardless of where they are.

“The Kerala Film Producers Association created this contract, which is signed by both production houses and the artists involved. While contracts have existed for a long time, even during the black-and-white era, they have become more formalised in recent years. As cinema evolved, film promotions were also incorporated into these agreements. The KFPA regularly updates these contracts, making adjustments as needed to address various issues that arise over time,” said B Rakesh, president of the Producers Association.

According to the KFPA, everyone, including technicians are bound by these contracts, though those who are on Bata are exempt from it. According to the KFPA, for individuals receiving above ₹1 lakh, contracts are legally binding and are drawn up on stamp paper, with a copy submitted to the association's office. For those earning less, a paper is signed between the production company and the artist.

A prominent Mollywood producer who did not want to be named stated that it is unreasonable for actors to accept full remuneration and then opt out of the promotional activities outlined in their contracts. "The producer initially approaches the actors and, if they agree to the terms—promotions included—the contract is signed. If the actor insists on only acting in the movie and refuses to participate in the promotional efforts, we will reduce the remuneration accordingly. It's unfair to accept full payment and then neglect one's contractual obligations to promote the film."

Actor Vijayaraghavan, who has been part of the film industry for decades, told Onmanorama that actors must carefully review the contract before they commit to the project. He stressed that if actors feel they can't meet the promotional obligations, such as committing to a 10-day promotional period, they should decline the project. Going back on one's word after signing a contract, he said, is unprofessional. Vijayaraghavan also shared that he personally hasn't signed a contract for films because he is unable to commit to the promotional schedule. "It may come with its own set of risks, but I can't commit to something I know I won't do," he said, adding that this includes travelling to theatres outside the state or even abroad for promotions. "I am an actor who is often called for guest roles or five to eight-day shoots. It won't be possible for me to commit to a 10-day promotional activity, though I definitely make it a point to be available when I can. This is why I have never been willing to sign a contract.”

Actor Anoop Menon, in a recent press meet, argued that promoting a film shouldn't be reduced to a group of people sitting together discussing the movie. "Most of the time, it turns into a conversation about personal lives rather than the film itself," the actor said. He believes that a film should promote itself through its trailers and that the artist's presence at promotional events is often a waste of time. He also raised practical concerns about actors being pulled between projects, noting the logistical challenges of attending promotional events while filming other projects.

However, B Rakesh shot down the argument and suggested that there are alternative ways to promote a film even if an actor is unavailable in person—through Zoom calls, online interviews, or producers negotiating between themselves to allocate the actor a day or two for promotional activities. He criticised the lack of commitment shown by some artists, suggesting that with better coordination, these promotional hurdles could be overcome.

Prajeesh Raj Sekhar, a public relations consultant, who works closely with production houses, argue that most younger actors today understand the importance of promotions and are generally willing to participate. However, some actors tend to find multiple reasons to avoid promotional commitments, even after signing the contract.

"This often happens when financial issues arise or when an actor is dissatisfied with the final product. In some cases, actors may be unwilling to promote a project they feel doesn't meet their expectations. In other cases, sometimes the production houses are unable to meet the deadline as anticipated, and the releases may get delayed," he said.

The KFPA has currently sent a letter to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, urging all the actors to act responsibly when it comes to honouring their promotional duties. The association has also warned of stringent action if artists continue to neglect their obligations. There are plans to enforce these rules more strictly, holding artistes accountable if they fail to meet the terms of their promotional contracts, Rakesh said. Though Onmanorama tried to reach out to AMMA president Shwetha Menon, she was not available for comments.