Kottayam: A poster placed atop the tomb of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has sparked a political row in Kottayam. The poster, linked to the LDF's Vikasana Munnetta Jatha, was found on the late Congress leader's tomb in Puthuppally.

Following the incident, the Congress district leadership trained its guns on the CPM and the Kerala Congress (M), alleging that the poster could not have appeared at Oommen Chandy's tomb without their knowledge. District Congress Committee (DCC) president Nattakom Suresh demanded an apology from Jose K Mani, the KCM chairman, who is also leading the LDF's central Kerala leg of the Jatha.

However, the controversy took a dramatic turn after the Kottayam East Police said their investigation revealed that the poster had been placed by a man suffering from mental health issues. "The incident occurred a day ago. After examining CCTV footage, we found that the poster was placed by a man who is mentally challenged. He had also damaged the number plates of vehicles used by priests. There was no political intent behind his action," a police officer from the Kottayam East station told Onmanorama.

The officer added that a police team had been sent to Puthuppally and that necessary steps would be taken, including admitting the man to a hospital for treatment. He also clarified that no criminal case could be registered against him. Earlier, both the CPM and the KCM had lodged complaints with the police over the incident.

Despite the police clarification, the political sparring continued. Responding to the allegations, Jose K Mani said the LDF and the KCM had no role in the incident. "Do not politicise this issue. It is extremely wrong to drag politics into matters concerning a person who is no longer with us. This should not be politicised," he told the media on Friday.

Meanwhile, a Congress leader from Kottayam expressed lingering doubts, saying it remained unclear whether someone attempting to create friction between the Congress and the KCM had influenced the man by supplying alcohol or drugs and instigated the act.

The CPM, however, has firmly dismissed the Congress allegations. Party leaders said there was no need to drag the party into an issue it had no connection with. "The Congress is indulging in political opportunism. The man involved, who is mentally challenged, had earlier damaged the number plate of a priest's vehicle, and it was during that investigation that this incident came to light. The Congress is unnecessarily attempting to tarnish the CPM," a senior party leader said. He added that the allegations reflected the Congress's lack of political depth in Puthuppally.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, Nattakom Suresh demanded an apology from the LDF and the KCM over the incident. "This act, which insults Christian beliefs and values and also disrespects the late Oommen Chandy, must be unequivocally condemned by the captain of the Central Kerala Jatha, Jose K Mani, as well as by the LDF leadership. We strongly remind them that attempts to interfere in religious practices and carry out communal polarisation by hurting the sentiments of believers will not be allowed on the soil of Kottayam. Jose K Mani, in his capacity as the Jatha captain, must be prepared to denounce this act and express regret to the faith community of Puthuppally," he said.