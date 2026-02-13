Thiruvananthapuram: Former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), P S Prasanth, has rejected allegations of financial irregularities in connection with the Global Ayyappa Sangamam held at Pamba, asserting that the Board has not spent any of its own funds on the event.

In a Facebook post, Prasanth said certain sections were attempting to spread misinformation about the organisational expenses of the Sangamam. He stated that the organisers spent ₹3 crore on the event and raised the entire amount through sponsorship.

He said the Board had initially drawn ₹3 crore as an advance under the head ‘religious conferences and discourses’ to meet urgent organisational expenses. According to him, the Board repaid the full amount on October 17, 2025, immediately after receiving the sponsorship funds. “Not a single rupee has been spent from the Devaswom Board’s funds beyond this,” he said.

Prasanth further claimed that organisers received an additional ₹1 crore as sponsorship and maintained that anyone could verify the expenditure details. He also shared documents listing the total expenditure to substantiate his claims.

However, a report filed by the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala, on the audited accounts related to the conduct of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam has flagged serious irregularities. The findings have cast a shadow over the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board, which is already facing scrutiny in connection with the ongoing gold scam probe.

While considering various petitions against the event, the High Court had ordered an independent audit to ensure transparency. The state government has repeatedly maintained that it has no financial liability in relation to the event, stating that it was conducted entirely through sponsorship.

The Special Commissioner noted in the report that ₹2 crore drawn from the Travancore Devaswom Board’s General Fund for the conduct of the event has not been recouped so far.