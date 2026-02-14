Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking the Centre’s support to advance a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project in Kerala after the State Cabinet granted in-principle approval for the proposal.

In his letter, the Chief Minister recalled their meeting at the Urban Conclave held in Kochi on September 12, 2025, during which the Union Minister indicated that the Ministry would consider a proposal for an RRTS project in Kerala. Vijayan informed Khattar that the State Cabinet, on January 28, approved in principle the implementation of the RRTS in Kerala.

The government has appended a conceptual note outlining the proposed framework. “The RRTS will be a project of critical importance to Kerala’s long-term sustainable mobility strategy,” the Chief Minister wrote. “Our State functions as a near-continuous urban corridor along the Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod axis, and this unique pattern demands a high-capacity, high-speed mass transit solution.”

He pointed out that linear urbanisation and one of the highest vehicle densities in the country have placed severe strain on road infrastructure. “Traffic congestion and road accidents continue to impose significant socio-economic costs. We must adopt a system that reduces carbon emissions while improving safety and efficiency,” he said.

While evaluating suitable transit models, the State studied the Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor. “The operational efficiency, advanced technological framework and seamless integration of the Delhi–Meerut RRTS demonstrate that, with suitable adaptation, this model can offer a practical and effective mobility solution for Kerala,” Vijayan noted.

Kerala currently operates a metro system in Kochi, while Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode metros remain in the planning stages. The Chief Minister proposed an integrated rapid transit ecosystem in which the RRTS would complement and connect the three metro systems and link the State’s major airports — Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kannur and Calicut.

“We envisage a seamless, high-speed inter-city and intra-regional mobility network that enhances ridership, optimises infrastructure investment and delivers transformative outcomes for the State,” he stated. Citing strong demand for high-speed rail services, Vijayan said Vande Bharat Express services in Kerala record among the highest occupancy rates in the country. “This clearly validates the public appetite for fast, reliable and high-quality rail connectivity and strengthens our confidence in the operational and financial viability of an RRTS corridor,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister emphasised that collaboration with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) would be of national importance. “NCRTC’s proven expertise, combined with Kerala’s track record in executing complex infrastructure projects while safeguarding environmental and social considerations, can make this initiative a replicable model for other densely populated regional corridors,” he said.

Vijayan requested the Union Minister to facilitate discussions with the NCRTC to undertake feasibility studies and develop a comprehensive RRTS framework for Kerala. He also urged the Ministry to direct the agencies concerned to initiate discussions with the State Government.

Earlier in February, following the Cabinet nod, the Transport Department issued an order granting in-principle approval for the proposed RRTS in the state, which will integrate with existing and planned urban metro projects and allow for future expansion to Mangaluru and Coimbatore. The 583-km corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will be implemented in four phases. The government has decided to take up the first phase — the 284-km Travancore line from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur — at the initial stage.

The project will adopt a funding pattern similar to the Delhi RRTS model, with 20 per cent contribution each from the State and the Centre, and the remaining 60 per cent to be raised through long-term loans from international financial institutions.

The RRTS will also include provisions for future extension to Coimbatore via Palakkad, to Kanyakumari from Thiruvananthapuram, and to Mangaluru via Kasaragod through inter-State cooperation.