A short video showing a Theyyam artiste in full ritual costume chasing away a group of stray dogs on a rural road in Kannur has recently gone viral on social media. Five days after the incident, the performer, 20-year-old Adithyanath, says he still cannot clearly recall what happened in that moment. He was alone, undertaking a ritual journey in which the Theyyam moves from one shrine to another without the usual accompaniment of drummers, temple authorities or devotees. “Once the makeup and costume are done, the Theyyam is treated as a deity. It brings a strong spiritual feeling. I just acted on instinct,” he told Onmanorama.

Adithyanath is a second-year B Tech Computer Applications student at the College of Engineering, Cheemeni in Kasaragod. The incident took place last Sunday morning during Peruvattu Paachil, a ritualistic visit to nearby shrines. Performing as Alakkunnu Chammundi from the Naduvil Pallithatta Mannankandi Tharavadu, he was walking along a village road when several stray dogs approached him, barking.

He let out a loud, thunderous laugh and gestured at them. The dogs retreated, and he continued the ritual. A local person filming his walk unintentionally captured the moment, and the clip soon spread online.

“I had started around 4 am and had around four temples to visit. I was in the role of Theyyam and had to complete the ritual. Perhaps that’s why I reacted the way the deity would,” he said. Adithyanath believes the transformation that comes with the costume plays a role. “When a performer becomes Theyyam, he feels both human and divine. There is a sense of energy and positivity. Maybe that guided me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Born into a family of Theyyam performers, Adithyanath first took the stage in Class four, performing Rudhira Parava. He grew up watching his grandfather, Raman Panicker, and his father, A P Kannan — a practising advocate at the Taliparamba Mucif Court — perform regularly.

He began performing consistently after Class 10, starting with Gulikan Theyyam, associated with Yama, before later taking up Alakkunnu Chammundi. Theyyam is a ritual art form rooted in North Malabar traditions of Kerala. In mythology, Alakkunnu Chammundi is linked to Vishnu and the legend of the demon king Hiranyakashipu. In local belief, the deity also protects hill communities and agricultural livelihoods.

Adithyanath during a Theyyam performance. Photo: Special Arrangement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each year, Adithyanath performs in two major ritual seasons, along with a few of his cousins who also follow the tradition. Preparing the elaborate costume and makeup itself takes at least an hour.

Though trained first by his father and grandfather, he says learning never stops. “I still keep learning by observing other performers and listening to elders,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adithyanath's mother, Ranjini, works as a Hindi teacher at a nearby school.