Puthoor: Around 10 acres of farmland of Alasseri Ela polders that had remained uncultivated for over a decade now sway under the weight of ripened golden grain, offering a sight that uplifts both the eye and the spirit. The air, charged with anticipation, is turning festive as preparations pick up pace for the harvest next week.

This revival is the result of the fallow land paddy cultivation scheme of Pavithreswaram Krishi Bhavan, launched under the 2025–26 People’s Planning Programme. The initiative is being spearheaded by Rajeesh of Kaleelil House in Alasseri, who has leased plots from around twenty landowners for cultivation. “In this endeavour, Rajeesh has been guided and supported by his father, Raghu, a seasoned and experienced farmer. The fields here now flourish with the ‘Uma’ variety of paddy.

Under the fallow land cultivation scheme, farmers receive a subsidy of ₹14,000 per acre, while landowners are provided ₹2,000 per acre. Steps have also been taken to procure the harvested paddy through Supplyco.

Over the past three years, paddy cultivation has returned to most of the tracts in Pavithreswaram Panchayat, with nearly 100 acres now under cultivation. In the previous season alone, 56 tonnes of paddy were procured through Supplyco. Currently, Pavithreswaram stands as the panchayat with the largest area under paddy cultivation within the limits of Vettikkavala Block.

Farmers say that proactive support from the agriculture department has been key to this transformation.