Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-42 result today 15/02/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MU 194330 | Check complete list
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-42 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – MU 194330
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MZ 27542
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MS 765389
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0632, 0854, 0899, 2032, 2076, 2099, 2129, 2845, 2924, 2980, 4931, 5833, 6257, 6378, 6628, 7225, 7438, 9257, 9868
What you should read next
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0712, 4019, 4168, 7900, 8936, 9187
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0221, 0431, 0676, 0779, 1119, 1142, 1314, 1335, 1545, 2442, 2633, 3377, 3894, 5030, 5617, 5779 5807, 6337, 6919, 7169, 7252, 7723, 8978, 9097, 9524
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0032, 0280, 0286, 0381, 0466, 0654, 0906 0942, 0989, 1094, 1108, 1168, 1297, 1329 1379, 1392, 1723, 1834, 1912, 1979, 2284, 2308, 2749, 2974, 3175, 3349, 3388, 3393 3791, 4059, 4125, 4304, 4610, 4782, 4820 5256, 5283, 5320, 5373, 5731, 5945, 6140, 6153, 6154, 6472, 6550, 6694, 6902, 7012, 7032, 7195, 7197, 7377, 7407, 7493, 7808 8013, 8065, 8128, 8130, 8251, 8436, 8484, 8540, 8718, 8962, 9115, 9173, 9334, 9344, 9719, 9743, 9747, 9768, 9792, 9883
Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0134, 0163, 0188, 0225, 0279, 0366, 0499 0556, 0585, 0592, 0890, 0987, 1213, 1229, 1324, 1349, 1532, 1547, 1666, 1845, 2100, 2167, 2204, 2346, 2362, 2408, 2438, 2507, 2699, 2727, 2833, 3117, 3127, 3512, 3521, 3546, 3733, 3757, 3782, 3792, 4007, 4077, 4416, 4584, 4602, 4622, 4737, 4828, 4869, 5200, 5388, 5404, 5559, 5560, 5719, 5761, 5928, 6198, 6207, 6260, 6315, 6509, 6521 6751, 6853, 6929, 6951, 6992, 7115, 7186, 7613, 7919, 7945, 7999, 8017, 8164, 8165, 8177, 8224, 8307, 8370, 8469, 8487, 8519 8886, 8997, 9072, 9096, 9613, 9823, 9831, 9874
Ninth prize: ₹100
0122, 0170, 0217, 0339, 0445, 0532, 0534, 0595, 0615, 0624, 0670, 0707, 0763, 0866, 0870, 0878, 0882, 0886, 0961, 1122, 1125, 1212, 1223, 1299, 1320, 1378, 1503, 1552, 1833, 1858, 1986, 2019, 2080, 2128, 2157, 2166, 2168, 2469, 2598, 2643, 3024, 3076, 3198, 3223, 3278, 3394, 3400, 3559, 3594, 3607, 3671, 3710, 3760, 3840, 3901, 4039, 4102, 4119, 4145, 4214, 4245, 4280, 4367, 4542, 4650, 4676, 4711, 4746, 4885, 4976, 5017, 5021, 5307, 5353, 5397, 5400, 5481, 5483, 5513, 5613, 5675, 5693, 5751, 5758, 5879, 5909, 5932, 5956, 6058, 6283, 6405, 6426, 6481, 6538, 6682, 6728, 6772, 6815, 6865, 6927, 6937, 6944, 6966, 7100, 7136, 7214, 7238, 7278, 7374, 7507, 7567, 7604, 7684, 7687, 7715, 7741, 7806, 7860, 8166, 8199, 8273, 8485, 8596, 8618, 8738, 8792, 8801, 8806, 8815, 8912, 9012, 9056, 9085, 9247, 9362, 9439, 9476, 9481, 9543, 9566, 9605, 9609, 9653, 9723, 9742, 9767, 9857, 9904, 9927, 9936
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.