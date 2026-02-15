The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-42 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – MU 194330

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MZ 27542

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MS 765389

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0632, 0854, 0899, 2032, 2076, 2099, 2129, 2845, 2924, 2980, 4931, 5833, 6257, 6378, 6628, 7225, 7438, 9257, 9868

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0712, 4019, 4168, 7900, 8936, 9187

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0221, 0431, 0676, 0779, 1119, 1142, 1314, 1335, 1545, 2442, 2633, 3377, 3894, 5030, 5617, 5779 5807, 6337, 6919, 7169, 7252, 7723, 8978, 9097, 9524

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0032, 0280, 0286, 0381, 0466, 0654, 0906 0942, 0989, 1094, 1108, 1168, 1297, 1329 1379, 1392, 1723, 1834, 1912, 1979, 2284, 2308, 2749, 2974, 3175, 3349, 3388, 3393 3791, 4059, 4125, 4304, 4610, 4782, 4820 5256, 5283, 5320, 5373, 5731, 5945, 6140, 6153, 6154, 6472, 6550, 6694, 6902, 7012, 7032, 7195, 7197, 7377, 7407, 7493, 7808 8013, 8065, 8128, 8130, 8251, 8436, 8484, 8540, 8718, 8962, 9115, 9173, 9334, 9344, 9719, 9743, 9747, 9768, 9792, 9883

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0134, 0163, 0188, 0225, 0279, 0366, 0499 0556, 0585, 0592, 0890, 0987, 1213, 1229, 1324, 1349, 1532, 1547, 1666, 1845, 2100, 2167, 2204, 2346, 2362, 2408, 2438, 2507, 2699, 2727, 2833, 3117, 3127, 3512, 3521, 3546, 3733, 3757, 3782, 3792, 4007, 4077, 4416, 4584, 4602, 4622, 4737, 4828, 4869, 5200, 5388, 5404, 5559, 5560, 5719, 5761, 5928, 6198, 6207, 6260, 6315, 6509, 6521 6751, 6853, 6929, 6951, 6992, 7115, 7186, 7613, 7919, 7945, 7999, 8017, 8164, 8165, 8177, 8224, 8307, 8370, 8469, 8487, 8519 8886, 8997, 9072, 9096, 9613, 9823, 9831, 9874

Ninth prize: ₹100

0122, 0170, 0217, 0339, 0445, 0532, 0534, 0595, 0615, 0624, 0670, 0707, 0763, 0866, 0870, 0878, 0882, 0886, 0961, 1122, 1125, 1212, 1223, 1299, 1320, 1378, 1503, 1552, 1833, 1858, 1986, 2019, 2080, 2128, 2157, 2166, 2168, 2469, 2598, 2643, 3024, 3076, 3198, 3223, 3278, 3394, 3400, 3559, 3594, 3607, 3671, 3710, 3760, 3840, 3901, 4039, 4102, 4119, 4145, 4214, 4245, 4280, 4367, 4542, 4650, 4676, 4711, 4746, 4885, 4976, 5017, 5021, 5307, 5353, 5397, 5400, 5481, 5483, 5513, 5613, 5675, 5693, 5751, 5758, 5879, 5909, 5932, 5956, 6058, 6283, 6405, 6426, 6481, 6538, 6682, 6728, 6772, 6815, 6865, 6927, 6937, 6944, 6966, 7100, 7136, 7214, 7238, 7278, 7374, 7507, 7567, 7604, 7684, 7687, 7715, 7741, 7806, 7860, 8166, 8199, 8273, 8485, 8596, 8618, 8738, 8792, 8801, 8806, 8815, 8912, 9012, 9056, 9085, 9247, 9362, 9439, 9476, 9481, 9543, 9566, 9605, 9609, 9653, 9723, 9742, 9767, 9857, 9904, 9927, 9936

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.