Kozhikode: From delivering letters to lifting gold on the powerlifting platform, AP Sainaba has scripted an extraordinary journey of grit and reinvention- a transformation that has now earned her the Stree Shakthi Award instituted by the Kerala State Women's Commission, recognising her as an inspiring woman who broke barriers through sheer determination.

The 45-year-old postwoman at the Mananchira Head Post Office in Kozhikode city is currently preparing for an international competition scheduled to be held in Japan in 2027.

Sainaba said the news of the award came as a complete surprise. "I couldn't believe it when I received a call informing me about the award. It took me some time to realise it was real. Later, I searched online to learn more about the Stree Shakthi Award, and my happiness doubled," said Sainaba, a mother of four.

A native of Feroke, Sainaba joined the Postal Department in 2014 and began her career at the Kannanchery post office. Her life took a decisive turn in 2019 when she enrolled in a fitness club in Meenchantha with the simple aim of losing weight after facing repeated remarks about her physique. Within three months, she lost 20 kg by following a disciplined diet and consistent cardio training.

"I initially joined the gym only to lose weight. With proper diet and regular exercise, I managed to transform myself while continuing my professional duties. At that time, I was working at the Kallayi post office," she recalled.

After the COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of her first gym, she joined another fitness centre in Cheruvannur. It was there that her trainer noticed her potential in weight training and encouraged her to take up powerlifting seriously. "That's when I started dreaming of participating in championships," she said.

Sainaba began professional powerlifting training in March 2025. Within two months, on May 4, she competed in her first event- the Pan India Masters Powerlifting Championship in Ernakulam- and won a gold medal in the 63 kg category.

Her winning streak continued. In July 2025, she secured two gold medals in the 69 kg Masters category at the Kerala State Equipped and Classic Powerlifting Championship held in Kozhikode. She later clinched another gold in the 69 kg category at the 7th Kerala State Masters Games Powerlifting Championship and went on to win gold again at a national-level powerlifting championship in the same category.

Sainaba credits her achievements to the unwavering support of her family, especially her husband, Abdulla Masood Sultan, and her four children- daughters Safra Fathima, Neha Mariam, Haseefa, and son Amar.