At just 19, E Swaliha of Kannur has already carved a remarkable path in sport and social activism, a journey recognised with the Sthree Shakthi Award by the Kerala State Women's Commission for her extraordinary dedication and impact. Her love for kayaking began in childhood, gliding through the waters of the Kavvayi River in Payyannur under the patient guidance of her father, N Rafique, where she first dreamed of scaling the heights of national and international competitions.

"Father's guidance and support inspired me to dream big in kayaking. After mastering basic techniques, I began training in white-water kayaking, with the goal of competing at international events," Swaliha said.

Swaliha's athletic achievements are already impressive. She clinched first place in both the singles and doubles events at the Beypore International Water Fest in December 2025. Beyond medals, Swaliha has combined her passion for sport with a commitment to environmental causes. In Class 7, she undertook a kayaking awareness journey from Chootad Beach through the Pazhayangadi River, advocating for river and waterbody conservation. She later completed a 40-km kayaking expedition across rivers, backwaters, and the sea to further spread this message.

Swaliha's environmental efforts extend to land as well. She roller-skated from Payyannur to Pazhayangadi, planting saplings along the route. These initiatives earned her the Nanma Maram State Environmental Award and the Kerala Government's Ujjwala Balya Puraskaram. Her story also features in the CBSE Class 5 Environmental Studies textbook lesson titled "Challengers", inspiring young students about river protection.

Looking ahead, Swaliha said, she is preparing for the White Water Kayaking International Competition in Kodenchery, Kozhikode, in June, aiming to perform at her best and bring further recognition to Kerala in international watersports.

Currently a first-year BSc Cyber Forensics student at Indira Gandhi Arts and Science College, Ernakulam, Swaliha is the eldest of three children, with a sister, Sameeha, and a brother, Swabah.