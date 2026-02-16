RP Rahim, former assistant to VK Ebrahim Kunju, dies
Pathanamthitta: RP Rahim (69), former Assistant Private Secretary to former Public Works Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, passed away on Monday. He had also served as an Under Secretary in the department.
The burial will take place at 3 pm on Wednesday at the Sharaf-ul-Islam Jamaat (West) cemetery in Vallana.
He is survived by his wife, Shameema Rahim (Pandalam); son Arun Rahim (General Manager Business Development at Manorama Online); daughter Anju Rahim (Accenture, USA); daughter-in-law Dr Rukhayya N (Specialist Paediatrics KIMS Hospital); and son-in-law Ahmed Ibrahim of (Cisco, USA).
