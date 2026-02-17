Key events in Kerala today: National Ranking Archery Tournament, art exhibition on Feb 17
Kerala Secretariat Staff Association State Conference in Thiruvananthapuram, concluding conference of KPCC Samskara Sahithi's 'Utsav 2026' in Kottayam, session of Justice Alexander Thomas, Chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission in Kochi, exhibition and sale of Aranmula mirrors in Kozhikode, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Joint Council Madana Mohanan Hall: Kerala Secretariat Staff Association State Conference, inauguration by CPM State Secretary Binoy Viswam, 11:30 am.
- Kazhakkoottam Different Art Centre: Inauguration of Social Justice Week, 11:00 am.
- Joint Council Building, M.K.N. Chettiar Hall: Formation meeting of the organizing committee for the Joint Council Thiruvananthapuram North District Conference, 3:00 pm.
- Sreevaraham Chembai Hall: Scholarship distribution for music students, 5:30 pm.
- Kanakakkunnu: Nishagandhi Dance Festival, 6:00 pm.
- Press Club: Kuttipuzha Krishnapilla Centre for Rationalist Studies Annual Conference and Bruno Commemoration, 4:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Nagampadam Indoor Stadium: Inauguration of the concluding conference of KPCC Samskara Sahithi's 'Utsav 2026'. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal MP – 5:30 pm.
- DC Kizhakemuri Idam, Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Varnasmrithi' watercolour painting exhibition – 10:00 am.
Ernakulam
- TDM Hall: Bhagavata Saptaha Jnanayajnam (a week-long spiritual discourse on the Bhagavata Purana) led by Moorkannur Sreehari Namboothiri, former Melsanthi (Chief Priest) of Guruvayur. Discourse: 6:30 am, Bhajan (devotional songs): 1:00 pm.
- Edappally Pathadippalam PWD Rest House: Session of Justice Alexander Thomas, Chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission – 10:00 am.
- Elamkulam Prussian Blue Art Gallery: "Pocket Statements" art exhibition: 10:00 am.
- Le Meridien Convention Centre: International Buyer-Seller Meet 'Tradex–MSME Meet' organized by the Department of Industries: 10:30 am.
- Pallimukku Sree Sankara Lodge Theosophical Society: Adyar Day Celebration, lecture by K Dinakaran – 5:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Aazhchavattam - Cultural evening by the women members of Edappally Senior Citizens Forum: 5:30 pm. Pusthakavicharam (Book discussion) – K K Nimmy presents E Santhosh Kumar's 'Thapomayiyude Achan': 6:30 pm.
- Thevara SH College Ground: National Ranking Archery Tournament – 9:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Eranhipalam Ashirvad Lawns: Kerala Police Association City District Conference, inauguration of the delegates' meet by P.T.A. Raheem MLA 9:00.
- Kairali Showroom at Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Exhibition and sale of Aranmula mirrors 10:00.
- Chelannur Leela Apartment: Inauguration of the Panchayat Development Seminar by Block Panchayat President K.M. Ninu 10:00.
- Kuruvattur Panchayat Hall: Inauguration of the Kuruvattur Panchayat Development Seminar by M.K. Raghavan MP 10:00.
- Collectorate Conference Hall: Inauguration of the Ayush Wellness Camp for the North Constituency by Thottathil Raveendran MLA 10:30.
- Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition 'Veyil Swapnam Jeevitham' (Sunlight, Dream, Life) by Shiny Sajeesh 11:00.
- Ashokapuram Chamber Bhavan: Reception for Mayor O Sadasivan and Deputy Mayor S. Jayasree, organised by the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry 12:30.
- Kakkodi Choochas Auditorium: Inauguration of the Healthy Kerala Field Campaign for the Elathur constituency by A.K. Saseendran 3:00.
- Alakapuri: Akbar Kakkattil Commemoration – M.N. Karassery 4:30.
- Mathottam: Handing over the key of the first house by Pratheeksha Charitable Foundation 4:30.
- Mananchira District Sports Council Hall: Organising committee formation meeting for the K V Vijesh Commemoration 5:00.
- Town Hall: Music Artists Association's felicitation for singer Devananda - 'Deva Sangeetham' (Divine Music), inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan 6:00.
