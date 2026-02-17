Shoranur: The Shoranur Municipality has won the Mahatma Ayyankali Award for the financial year 2024–25 under the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Around 600 workers are currently engaged under the scheme across the 33 wards in the municipality. During the 2024–25 financial year, a total of 55,592 days of employment were generated, with a major focus on waste management and processing activities in various wards.

In addition, 249 workers received an Onam festival allowance of Rs.1,200 each. The municipality spent approximately Rs.3.3 crore on employment guarantee works during the financial year, with wages also being provided to dairy farmers and beneficiaries of housing schemes in accordance with government norms.

Workers under the scheme implemented a range of projects during the year, including coir geotextile work, mini-material collection facilities , the construction of 1,000 household compost pits, the development of green spaces and organic vegetable cultivation. This marks the first time that the Mahatma Ayyankali Award has reached Palakkad district.