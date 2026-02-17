Vaikom: Swimming instructor Saji Valassery led a group of 184 participants in a swim across the Vembanad Lake on Sunday. The swim began at Chulakkadav in Alappuzha district and concluded at Vaikom Beach.

The event was flagged off at 7.30 am by Dalima Jojo MLA. After covering several kilometres through the lake, the swimmers reached Vaikom Beach by 10.00 am. A felicitation ceremony was inaugurated by Vaikom municipal chairman Abdul Salam Rawther, with Chengamanad panchayat president Jarjy Kapraseeri presiding. P D Unni, P Sashidharan and actor Govind also addressed the gathering.

Saji’s free swimming training initiative aims to reduce drowning deaths by equipping participants with essential swimming and life-saving skills. The group included swimmers of all age groups, from six-year-old Mohammed Haizan and eight-year-old Esa Mariyam to Stanley, who is over 70.

According to Saji, basic swimming and life-saving skills can be acquired through a 16-day training programme.