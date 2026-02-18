Cherthala: Tears welled up in Varghese’s eyes as he once again clasped the hands of fire and rescue officer Leji P Shekhar, who had risked his life to save the 60-year-old from a coconut tree in a daring rescue. Overcome with gratitude, Varghese embraced the officer and even planted a kiss on his hand before returning home.

Varghese, a resident of Nikarthil House in Chakkarakkulam who earns his livelihood by climbing coconut trees, visited the Cherthala Fire and Rescue Unit on Tuesday to personally thank Leji P Shekhar for safely bringing him down. He also expressed his appreciation to fire officer S Unni and Station Officer S Sreekumar, who had assisted in the rescue.

The accident occurred on February 7 on private property in the Manaveli area. While climbing a coconut tree to harvest coconuts, Varghese’s foot became caught in a machine, leaving him dangling upside down. Hanging for nearly half an hour at a height of around 40 feet, Varghese was rescued in a risky operation led by fire officers Leji P Shekhar and S Unni. Having sustained injuries to his leg, Varghese had been undergoing treatment afterwards. At the fire station, he spent time with the officers, sharing his experience and expressing his gratitude before leaving.