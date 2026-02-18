The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-40 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – DW 809210

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DO 503175

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - DX 475553

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0259, 0375, 0497, 0701, 2709, 3083, 3362, 4165, 4255, 5063, 5343, 5347, 5690, 6421, 6767, 6815, 7800, 9133, 9626

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

2072, 3709, 6776, 7476, 7685, 9941

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0273, 0798, 1084, 1133, 1629, 2962, 3301, 3523, 3621, 3992, 4581, 4704, 5125, 5169, 5217, 5505, 5742, 5766, 6316, 6332, 7023, 7707, 9141, 9219, 9281

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0191, 0243, 0535, 0592, 0603, 0636, 0790, 0833, 0858, 0887, 0978, 1278, 1439, 1552, 1598, 1671, 1722, 1786, 1794, 1882, 1905, 1918, 2203, 2470, 2587, 2812, 3118, 3732, 3753, 3859, 3887, 3934, 4011, 4068, 4107, 4181, 4416, 4713, 4718, 4761, 4867, 5055, 5249, 5466, 5553, 5691, 6036, 6383, 6388, 6408, 6633, 6787, 6827, 6980, 7007, 7053, 7091, 7250, 7387, 7676, 7985, 8067, 8173, 8202, 8305, 8461, 8504, 8559, 9062, 9107, 9185, 9339, 9397, 9526, 9756, 9969

Eighth prize: ₹200 (96)

0157, 0752, 0776, 0826, 0836, 1025, 1108 1196, 1199, 1253, 1300, 1350, 1676, 1767 1829, 1982, 2230, 2307, 2341, 2375, 2486 2519, 2527, 2775, 2835, 2882, 3007, 3078 3134, 3340, 3445, 3454, 3504, 3777, 3857 3917, 4060, 4064, 4387, 4483, 4558, 4716 4731, 4784, 5046, 5275, 5401, 5527, 5574 5852, 5962, 5980, 6016, 6025, 6115, 6313 6338, 6360, 6558, 6605, 6831, 6875, 6895 7117, 7286, 7287, 7528, 7551, 7594, 7607 7787, 7831, 7962, 8023, 8066, 8090, 8120 8135, 8257, 8330, 8390, 8526, 8634, 8767 8792, 8794, 8857, 9042, 9267, 9298, 9345 9400, 9404, 9702, 9713, 9821

Ninth prize: ₹100

0072, 0254, 0277, 0419, 0490, 0507, 0606, 0745, 0784 0973, 1095, 1223, 1235, 1454, 1498, 1643, 1654, 1706 1779, 1913, 1967, 2170, 2177, 2327, 2446, 2510, 2529 2732, 2975, 3023, 3170, 3212, 3235, 3246, 3343, 3470 3575, 3631, 3720, 3728, 3729, 3733, 3751, 3755, 3853 3862, 3987, 4084, 4088, 4187, 4250, 4252, 4432, 4468 4490, 4516, 4530, 4579, 4606, 4673, 4742, 4789, 4804 4821, 4904, 4969, 5008, 5082, 5085, 5098, 5111, 5266 5281, 5369, 5407, 5436, 5529, 5623, 5678, 5805, 5860 5871, 5933, 6012, 6083, 6617, 6699, 6715, 6839, 6854 6947, 6979, 6984, 7054, 7348, 7404, 7517, 7524, 7541 7544, 7564, 7585, 7598, 7622, 7703, 7742, 7757, 7781 7867, 7892, 7967, 8007, 8009, 8082, 8280, 8342, 8397 8447, 8659, 8696, 8893, 8926, 9059, 9157, 9164, 9273 9353, 9380, 9528, 9641, 9718, 9749, 9810, 9850, 9856 9884, 9889, 9970

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.