Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Kattakkada: Three crocodiles have been relocated from the Neyyar Dam Wildlife Sanctuary to the Puthoor Zoological Park, officials said. The reptiles were transported from the sanctuary late on Wednesday night.

At present, 14 muuggers are housed in two enclosures at Neyyar Dam, along with seven hatchlings aged around one and a half years.

The sanctuary once had a population of over 50 crocodiles. Over time, several died, while others were transferred to zoos and parks. Eggs were also destroyed to regulate breeding. Eventually, the population declined to a level that raised concerns about possible extinction, prompting renewed hatching efforts about a year and a half ago. It is amid this ongoing conservation effort that three crocodiles have been relocated to Puthoor.

Authorities said the relocation was carried out on the orders of the Chief Wildlife Warden, with the approval of the Central Zoo Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.