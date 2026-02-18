Kothamangalam: A new electric vehicle (EV) that combines hybrid charging (plug-in plus solar) with hybrid transmission (automatic and manual gears) has been developed at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Engineering and Technology (IIET), Nellikuzhi.

The project is led by Assistant Professor Muhammad Jaseem of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, in collaboration with faculty and students from various departments and with support from Garage B, Muvattupuzha.

This marks the first EV developed by the institute, which features both hybrid charging and hybrid transmission. Its key specifications include plug-in and solar power charging, a 72V 100Ah lithium phosphate battery pack, a 590-watt solar panel with DC converter mounted on top, automatic and manual transmission, seating for 6–8 people and a speed range of 30–80 km/h with a driving range of 30–50 km.

Further testing and certification of the vehicle are currently underway. The project also aims to increase mileage, enhance battery capacity, improve solar power efficiency and integrate AI technology, with continued research and development planned. The vehicle was officially launched by Antony John MLA.