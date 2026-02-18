Kalamassery: At a time when greenery along most of Kochi’s roads struggles to survive, the saplings flourishing on the medians of HMT Road owe their life to the tireless care of Dr Thomas Skaria from Eroor.

A man who cannot bear to see plants and trees wither, Dr Thomas waters the median plants in Kalamassery twice a week using a tanker lorry. For the past ten years, he has nurtured and maintained the greenery along the median from Toshiba Junction to Seaport-Airport Road, providing both water and fertiliser. Despite repeated appeals to the municipality, local councillors, and various organisations for support, little assistance has been forthcoming.

Every summer, Dr Thomas even offers to provide the funds needed to ensure the plants are properly cared for, though to no avail. In the past, many trees planted along Kochi Metro routes have withered due to neglect.

A few months ago, as part of the ‘Oppam’ project launched by Minister P Rajeev, GAIL and some business establishments planted saplings in the median. Unfortunately, most of these, from the Junction to the Polytechnic College, have dried up due to a lack of water.

Dr Thomas has emphasised that both the saplings planted under the ‘Oppam’ project and those by businesses require care. He has offered to contribute ₹5,000 per month for watering and has called for a structured maintenance and protection programme to preserve the plants.

HMT Road is one of the municipality’s most important thoroughfares, connecting the Medical College, Infopark, Startup Mission, NUALS, Cancer Research Centre, HMT and the upcoming Judicial City. Commuters have urged public representatives to take responsibility for the road’s beautification.