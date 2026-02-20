Wayanad: The Kerala government has extended the moratorium on revenue recovery proceedings in landslide-affected Vythiri taluk of Wayanad district by six months. The government issued the extension under Section 83B of the Kerala Revenue Recovery Act, 1968. The earlier moratorium, notified on October 7, 2024, had remained in force for one year and expired on October 7, 2025.

Citing ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction in the affected areas, the government said humanitarian considerations warranted a further extension. The fresh order extends the moratorium for six months with effect from October 8, 2025.

In January, the government sanctioned ₹18.75 crore from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) to clear loan arrears of affected families. An order issued on January 29 stated that the sanction followed a detailed report submitted by the Wayanad District Collector and covered arrears outstanding as of July 30, 2024.

The decision came after the Centre failed to act on repeated requests from the state to write off loans of disaster-hit families, despite intervention by the Kerala High Court. The order noted that the Centre had withdrawn provisions under Section 13 of the Disaster Management Act that could have enabled such relief.

The state had initially decided to await a final decision after the court sought the Centre’s response. However, with no decision forthcoming, the government proceeded with the loan settlement, stating that any further delay would be unjustifiable.

The total liability involves 1,620 loans taken by 555 beneficiaries. Loans up to ₹10 lakh account for over ₹16.91 crore, while loans above ₹10 lakh total ₹1.84 crore. The government will also reimburse ₹93.01 lakh already written off by Kerala Bank. Interest accrued during the post-disaster moratorium period will not be included in the liability.

To safeguard beneficiaries’ CIBIL scores, the Chief Secretary will frame guidelines in consultation with the State Level Bankers’ Committee to implement a one-time settlement mechanism. The government reiterated that providing timely assistance to families who lost lives, livelihoods and homes in the unprecedented disaster remains its responsibility, and said further delay would be grossly unjust.