Kalpetta: While the state government is set to distribute the keys of 178 houses to the landslide survivors of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala disaster on February 25, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has completed 51 of the total 105 houses at Vellithode near Thrikkaipatta on the Muttil–Meppadi road. These will be handed over to the beneficiaries on February 28.

The entire fund for the project was mobilised through crowdfunding. To facilitate and track inflow and outflow of funds, an application called 'For Wayanad' has been developed.

The app shows detailed expenditure under various heads such as land purchase, relief kits for landslide survivors, assistance for purchasing vehicles lost in the landslide, financial support for traders, and immediate aid to affected families.

The houses measure 1,060 sq ft and include three bedrooms, two of which are attached bathrooms. The total cost of constructing one house is ₹26 lakh. Beneficiaries were selected from the list prepared by the state government. When protests arose over delays in the government's township project, survivors were given the option to opt out of the housing scheme and receive ₹15 lakh instead. All beneficiaries of the IUML project are those who opted out of that list.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to P K Basheer MLA, convenor of the IUML subcommittee constituted for rescue and rehabilitation of survivors, the party's state leadership, headed by Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, camped in the district from the early days of rescue operations at Chooralmala and insisted on transparency throughout the mission. The app was developed to ensure transparency at every stage of fund movement, allowing anyone to track and verify financial transactions, he said.

The final phase of the project is expected to be completed by May 31, he added. Construction began on September 1, and the first phase was completed within five months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the first list of beneficiaries, Basheer said that, in line with the secular spirit of IUML, families from all communities are included, and 14 houses in the first phase will go to non-Muslim families. He also expressed gratitude to architect Tony Joseph of Stapati, who designed the project free of cost.

"As a political party, we have certain limitations, but we have ensured that these limitations will not affect the aspirations of the survivors. Every family will receive everything needed to start a new life in their new home," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through crowdfunding, the party mobilised about ₹37 crore, of which more than ₹30 crore has already been spent. The total expenses and contributions can be cross-checked through the app.

According to the app, the total cost spent on land purchase includes ₹12,83,78,150 for land, ₹1,02,83,802 for stamp duty, ₹25,71,986 for registration fees, and ₹87,500 for document writer charges, bringing the total land acquisition cost to ₹14,13,21,438.

One of the organisers stated that there was no need to construct a separate township, as the area itself functions as one, with a school, mosque and temple in the neighbourhood. It may be recalled that the Maha Siva Temple Committee accorded a grand welcome to IUML leaders, including party supreme Sadiqu Ali Shihab Thangal, on the temple premises when they visited the site during initial preparations after land purchase.

According to IUML office bearers, the party still requires about ₹20 crore to complete the project, as construction costs have increased.

The total expenditure recorded in the For Wayanad app will be updated after February 28, including the full cost of completing the first phase. The party is expected to launch another fundraising drive to complete the project soon.