Thiruvananthapuram: A total of 175 teachers in government and aided schools across the state will regain their posts after the deadline for recording students’ Unique Identification (UID) details was extended, announced V Sivankutty, General Education Minister of Kerala.

In a statement issued in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, the minister said the move is connected to staff fixation for the 2025–26 academic year.

Each student is assigned a Unique Identification (UID) number in official education records and management systems.

Sivankutty said the government had earlier directed that documents submitted up to July 14 be taken into account for students who lacked UID details during the sixth working day count conducted on June 10, 2025.

Following this, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) carried out a special verification drive from February 13 to 17. The exercise reviewed records of 1,052 students from 213 schools who had been excluded during the sixth working day count due to the absence of UID details.

Out of these, 912 students who furnished valid documents were newly approved for UID inclusion, while 140 applications were rejected due to insufficient documentation.

With this, nearly 175 teachers who were facing the prospect of losing their posts owing to a decline in student numbers will now have their positions reinstated, the minister said.

Additionally, around 10 new teaching posts are expected to be created.

With the updated student strength figures, 15 schools will also be removed from the ‘uneconomic’ category.

The revised data have been integrated into the ‘Sampoorna’ and ‘Samanwaya’ software platforms, and school authorities have been advised to contact the respective education offices to complete further formalities, the minister added.