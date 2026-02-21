Kochi: Moving art beyond the walls of galleries and into the warmth of a home, ‘At Home with LHSA Dot Art’ is creating a personal and inviting way to experience artworks. Set within the familiar surroundings of a living room, the initiative allows visitors to engage with art in a genuine home atmosphere.

The concept is the brainchild of Neenu Jacob, a native of Kadavanthra, who has envisioned a fresh approach to making art more accessible to everyday audiences. The exhibition, hosted at her apartment, features works by four Malayali artists, namely Shruti Sivakumar, P Surabhi, Sabita Kadannappalli and Sebin Joseph. Her initiative reflects a desire to bridge the gap between artists and audiences by removing the perceived barriers often associated with traditional gallery spaces.

“Many people assume galleries are spaces meant only for those who have formally studied art. But when art is experienced within the privacy of a home, that sense of distance disappears. One begins to observe and connect with it more naturally, within the rhythms of everyday life,” Neenu Jacob explains.

Visitors can view the exhibition, browse through the displays and select what they like, all while the household continues its natural daily routine.

A strategic executive in the consumer internet and media sector, Neenu’s journey into the art world grew from years of visiting exhibitions and observing contemporary artistic trends. The exhibition will continue at the Kadavanthra apartment until February 27. Visitors can book their slots in advance. Phone: 999 555 6618.