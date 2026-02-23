A seven-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here died on Friday. The deceased, Lasna, was the daughter of Karimbanakkal Hakeem and Shahala from Kuttippuram, in Malappuram district.

Lasna had accompanied her mother, sister, grandparents and aunt to Alfa Medicare Hospital, where they were being treated for vomiting and diarrhoea, when she suddenly collapsed. Although the hospital staff immediately attended to her, she passed away on Friday afternoon, the PRO of the hospital told Onmanorama.

Following her death, a post-mortem was conducted, and the body was handed to her family. Her funeral rites were performed on Saturday.

Her family reportedly began experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming food that was stored in the refrigerator. They said that the food they had eaten was prepared at home and kept in the fridge.

Hospital authorities suspect that this would have been the cause of her death. However, they said that they are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm it.

Her family continues to be admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.