Thariyode: Residents of the Muttala tribal settlement are grappling with mounting hardship after the steps leading to the Muttala bridge collapsed, effectively severing their only link to the outside world.

The bridge across the Chekkuhanthodu stream, located on the road leading from 11th Mile Road to the Muttala tribal settlement, has remained in a dilapidated condition for several months. For many families, including those from tribal communities, this footbridge serves as the only connection to the outside world. But with the steps leading to the bridge having collapsed, travel along this route has come to a complete standstill.

Following this, residents are now left with no other option but to cross the stream using a single wooden log placed across it. However, once water levels rise during the rains, such journeys will become extremely risky.

The long-standing demand for a proper bridge suitable for vehicular traffic has remained unaddressed. Although the Scheduled Tribes Department had already inspected the site and entrusted the Kerala Public Works Department with preparing an estimate, residents point out that no further action has followed.

In a recent incident, Balan, a resident of the Muttala settlement, died after falling ill, and his body had to be brought back home from the hospital with considerable difficulty, highlighting the hardships faced by the community due to poor access. Balan developed health complications early on Thursday morning and was taken to the main road on a motorcycle due to the lack of proper access. Locals say the difficult terrain and absence of a proper bridge delayed his hospitalisation. With the monsoon approaching, residents fear that travel through this route will become completely impossible and have demanded urgent steps to rebuild the bridge.