Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Pathanamthitta: As Sajini Mohan, Chairperson of the Health Standing Committee in Pathanamthitta Municipality, performs her official duties, her daughter Adithya will now join her, providing support in an official capacity.

Twenty-four-year-old Adithya S Mohan has secured her first appointment in the civic body here as a Junior Health Inspector. Ranked fourth in the PSC exam, she had opted for Pathanamthitta district for her recruitment, but never expected to be appointed in the same municipality where her mother serves as a public representative. Adithya received her appointment order during the municipal planning committee meeting held on Saturday.

Sajini Mohan became Chairperson of the Health Standing Committee after being elected to the municipal council on a Congress ticket for the second time. Adithya’s father, K V Mohandas, works as a workshop employee, while her elder sister, Anjana S Mohan, is currently pursuing coaching for bank entrance exams.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.