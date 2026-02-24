Pathanamthitta: As Sajini Mohan, Chairperson of the Health Standing Committee in Pathanamthitta Municipality, performs her official duties, her daughter Adithya will now join her, providing support in an official capacity.

Twenty-four-year-old Adithya S Mohan has secured her first appointment in the civic body here as a Junior Health Inspector. Ranked fourth in the PSC exam, she had opted for Pathanamthitta district for her recruitment, but never expected to be appointed in the same municipality where her mother serves as a public representative. Adithya received her appointment order during the municipal planning committee meeting held on Saturday.

Sajini Mohan became Chairperson of the Health Standing Committee after being elected to the municipal council on a Congress ticket for the second time. Adithya’s father, K V Mohandas, works as a workshop employee, while her elder sister, Anjana S Mohan, is currently pursuing coaching for bank entrance exams.