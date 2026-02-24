Kozhikode police on Tuesday arrested a 39-year-old man with 1.633 kg of ganja and 19.210 grams of MDMA near the Kozhikode District Jail.

The accused, Abdul Naser, a native of Randathani, Malappuram, was taken into custody by a team from the Kasaba Police Station led by Inspector Jimmy P, along with the City Crime Squad headed by Town Assistant Commissioner Pramodan KV.

Officers intercepted the vehicle during routine patrol duty under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Saneesh U Police noticed the car being driven in a suspicious and rash manner and signalled it to stop. The driver ignored the signal and sped away. The vehicle was eventually caught in a traffic block at Puthiyara Junction. In an attempt to evade arrest, the driver turned towards the District Jail area, where police intercepted and apprehended him.

During a detailed search, officers uncovered a concealed compartment behind the driver’s seat containing around 20 grams of MDMA. They also recovered 1.633 kg of ganja from a secret chamber created beneath the spare tyre in the boot of the car.

Police estimated the market value of the seized ganja at ₹1 lakh and the MDMA at around ₹4 lakh. The investigation team included Sub-Inspector Saneesh U, ASI Sajesh Kumar P, SCPO Shijith K, Deepu P, Abdurahman, Ratheesh N, and City Crime Squad officers Shalu M and Sujith CK.