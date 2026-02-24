The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-508 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – SB 543647

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SB 296805

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SL 233970

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0118, 0350, 0704, 1150, 1152, 1671, 1798, 4775, 5141, 5627, 6134, 6163, 6500, 6508, 6691, 7759, 7979, 9012, 9076

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0569, 0983, 1959, 3337, 4194, 8063

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0928, 1079, 1144, 1168, 1203, 1498, 1903, 2173, 2848, 3006, 4169, 4740, 4898, 5409, 5697, 5904, 6961, 6966, 7365, 8158, 8196, 8305, 8695, 9223, 9672

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0131, 0317, 0325, 0526, 0740, 0774, 0984, 1242, 1265, 1347, 1486, 1523, 1723, 1779, 2043, 2110, 2142, 2314, 2322, 2360, 2419, 2639, 2738, 2780, 2876, 2989, 3210, 3287, 3334, 3861, 3906, 3921, 4348, 4358, 4460, 4544, 4565, 4729, 4757, 4939, 4973, 5267, 5506, 6019, 6064, 6117, 6222, 6255, 6353, 6402, 6593, 6698, 6827, 6994, 7017, 7261, 7623, 7656, 7666, 7961, 8037, 8088, 8267, 8349, 8531, 8687, 8781, 8784, 8788, 8957, 9233, 9281, 9479, 9502, 9653, 9823

Eighth prize: ₹200 (90)

0037, 0258, 0292, 0396, 0508, 0573, 0860 0976, 1108, 1114, 1134, 1299, 1452, 1683 1728, 1764, 1990, 2135, 2509, 2582, 2616 2783, 2792, 2859, 2927, 3049, 3169, 3173 3189, 3243, 3250, 3325, 3494, 3588, 3693 3912, 4155, 4186, 4187, 4218, 4233, 4364 4616, 4625, 4733, 4737, 4826, 4918, 4943 4980, 5007, 5157, 5468, 5529, 5586, 5877 6191, 6408, 6436, 6449, 6527, 6534, 6668 6879, 6937, 7005, 7106, 7194, 7367, 7524 7615, 7709, 7719, 7931, 7935, 8087, 8176 8198, 8201, 8333, 8379, 8473, 8497, 8700 8838, 9050, 9051, 9405, 9594, 9652

Ninth prize: ₹100

0045, 0079, 0200, 0237, 0346, 0347, 0352, 0375, 0446, 0447, 0473, 0501, 0580, 1072, 1094, 1129, 1157, 1192, 1303, 1464, 1508, 1572, 1579, 1613, 1718, 1729, 1897, 2120, 2149, 2163, 2283, 2285, 2299, 2368, 2370, 2481, 2482, 2485, 2578, 2741, 2756, 2769, 2850, 2920, 3247, 3260, 3289, 3405, 3497, 3571, 3597, 3641, 3657, 3664, 3706, 3782, 3801, 4036, 4132, 4228, 4267, 4349, 4397, 4432, 4596, 4631, 4675, 4724, 4930, 4946, 4977, 5147, 5183, 5302, 5345, 5374, 5636, 5670, 5718, 5730, 5757, 5826, 5847, 5855, 5929, 5958, 6006, 6008, 6015, 6026, 6083, 6098, 6174, 6188, 6264, 6266, 6417, 6538, 6686, 6716, 6788, 6813, 6881, 6935, 6962, 6991, 7066, 7140, 7171, 7204, 7308, 7353, 7435, 7443, 7649, 7767, 7772, 7775, 7927, 7977, 7982, 8083, 8140, 8142, 8186, 8287, 8290, 8342, 8383, 8403, 8530, 8585, 8668, 8793, 8855, 9121, 9195, 9263, 9509, 9577, 9643, 9646, 9742, 9753, 9789, 9799, 9830, 9865, 9930, 9985

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.