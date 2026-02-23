The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-42 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – BW 826940

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BS 208535

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BU 582873

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0564, 0839, 1309, 1411, 2301, 2664, 3138, 3337, 4246, 4249, 4353, 5656, 5729, 6101, 6641, 7012, 7561, 8397, 8717

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1340, 2505, 4122, 5058, 6076, 8690

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0278, 0438, 0857, 1707 1778, 1856, 1904, 2133 2688, 2697, 2765, 3471 4351, 5069, 5415, 6217 6627, 6732, 7499, 7715 7811, 8157, 8233, 8539 9961

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0223, 0677, 0721, 0792, 0868, 0903, 1167 1281, 1314, 1354, 1384, 1419, 1486, 1508 1630, 1673, 1783, 1793, 1898, 2005, 2025 2034, 2043, 2155, 2575, 2655, 2781, 3007 3090, 3390, 3409, 3781, 3900, 3901, 3938 3963, 4072, 4267, 4520, 4919, 5081, 5240 5308, 5342, 5483, 5666, 5748, 5816, 5895 5900, 5968, 6244, 6505, 6558, 6616, 6787 6960, 6971, 7160, 7508, 7633, 7710, 7813 7932, 8409, 8804, 8826, 8891, 8901, 9242 9273, 9348, 9424, 9810, 9830, 9881

Eighth prize: ₹200 (94)

0127, 0209, 0280, 0360, 0403, 0427, 0504, 0605, 0708, 0753, 0846, 1071, 1406, 1413, 1652, 1788, 1832, 1865, 1924, 1956, 2101, 2176, 2404, 2432, 2782, 2815, 2861, 2927, 2935, 3030, 3094, 3128, 3198, 3224, 3363, 3397, 3448, 3731, 3737, 3821, 4136, 4334, 4383, 4535, 4604, 4639, 4702, 4791, 5158, 5173, 5212, 5227, 5498, 5708, 5966, 6118, 6245, 6270, 6337, 6361, 6382, 6528, 6756, 6826, 6886, 6898, 6918, 6919, 7257, 7415, 7520, 7661, 7724, 7868, 7878, 7882, 7978, 8008, 8077, 8113, 8474, 8547, 8857, 8999, 9064, 9318, 9349, 9579, 9593, 9820, 9842, 9843, 9906, 9952

Ninth prize: ₹100

0107, 0122, 0137, 0352, 0355, 0604, 0642, 0657, 0735, 0797, 0813, 0923, 0925, 0993, 0997, 1001, 1094, 1204, 1215, 1223, 1258, 1417, 1474, 1476, 1555, 1678, 1698, 1727, 1792, 1844, 1859, 1923, 2058, 2213, 2444, 2629, 2707, 2733, 2997, 3079, 3186, 3280, 3340, 3375, 3388, 3541, 3720, 3773, 3775, 3869, 3877, 3936, 4007, 4017, 4201, 4240, 4247, 4252, 4388, 4401, 4537, 4577, 4590, 4596, 4769, 4777, 4780, 4867, 5003, 5185, 5334, 5352, 5365, 5398, 5422, 5461, 5474, 5528, 5600, 5624, 5632, 5713, 6053, 6184, 6282, 6351, 6434, 6458, 6507, 6535, 6603, 6626, 6680, 6685, 6695, 6752, 6763, 6797, 6832, 6933, 6939, 6967, 6983, 7000, 7112, 7247, 7399, 7408, 7418, 7620, 7653, 7672, 7699, 7744, 7780, 7886, 8034, 8054, 8161, 8189, 8221, 8236, 8267, 8271, 8592, 8695, 8860, 8898, 8987, 9009, 9052, 9074, 9084, 9148, 9190, 9264, 9295, 9379, 9714, 9734, 9833, 9890, 9940, 9977

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.