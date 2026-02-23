Nedumudy: The ongoing pipeline laying works under the Kuttanad Drinking Water Project have left a crucial access road in Ward 14 of Chambakkulam Panchayat severely damaged, turning everyday travel into a hazardous ordeal for both pedestrians and motorists.

Manorama had earlier reported on the deplorable condition of the road, which branches off from the Alappuzha–Changanassery Road and provides access to several institutions, including the Thottuvathala Government LP School.

Running alongside paddy fields without a protective wall, the narrow road had already posed a serious accident risk. With limited width, even normal pedestrian movement would become difficult once a vehicle passed, often forcing people to step down towards the fields to give way. It is along this vulnerable stretch that trenches have now been dug for the pipeline, worsening the danger and inconvenience.

Residents allege that contractors have failed to properly refill and level the trenches, making vehicular movement extremely difficult. Commuters, including those travelling to the school, the Mankombu BRC Office and the local anganwadi, are facing severe hardship. Locals say that even transporting patients to hospitals has become a major challenge.

“Following complaints from residents seeking a protective wall to address the dangerous condition of the road, the MLA had visited the site earlier and assured that urgent steps would be taken to construct the wall and fill the middle portion to ensure safe travel. However, no action has been taken so far. Now, in the name of laying pipes for the drinking water project, even the remaining portion of the road has been dug up, leaving people unable to walk,” said Captain Joyichan Ottathekkal, a social activist.